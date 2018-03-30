3 Robbery Suspects Charged

Three persons were on Thursday put before an Accra Circuit Court for conspiracy to commit crime, robbery, threat of death, carrying offensive weapons, dishonestly receiving, and resisting arrest.

Imoro Jafaro, a 25 year old store keeper; Seidu Bashiru, a 20 year old caretaker; and Bala Amadu, a 24 year old motor rider were said to have conspired and robbed one Seidu Mumuni of one mobile phone worth GHC1,200.00 and an amount of GHC120.00.

Bala charged with additional charges for threat of death, carrying offensive weapons, dishonestly receiving and resisting arrest.

The three pleaded not guilty to all the charges before the court presided over by Mr Aboagye Tandoh.

They were remanded to reappear on April 12, for the court's ruling on their bail application.

Presenting the facts of the case, Superintendent Patience Mario, told the court that, the complainant Seidu Mumuni is an unemployed who resides at Ablekuma, Accra, while Imoro, Seidu, and Bala all resides at Neoplan Station, Kwame Nkrumah Circle.

She said on March 21, at about 10:00 hours, the complainant engaged the services of a motor rider to send him to the Vodafone office at Kwame Nkrumah Circle.

She said on reaching a section of the road behind the Vodafone building, Imoro and Seidu who were on another motor bike suddenly emerged, crossed the complainant's motorbike, slapped him several times and forcibly pulled him from the motorbike and asked the rider to go away.

The two then attacked and robbed the complainant of his mobile phone worth GH¢1,200.00 and an amount of GH¢120.00.

The prosecution said, thereafter, Imoro called Bala on a mobile phone and informed him that, they had been able to capture the complainant, while Bala ordered him to send the complainant to the nearby articulator trucks station.

Superintendent Mario said on their arrival, Imoro and Seidu sent the complainant inside a certain kiosk. A few minutes later, Bala arrived on a motorbike, entered the kiosk, pulled a pump action gun and threatened to kill him.

Bala told the complainant that he was lucky he was captured during the daytime otherwise, they would have killed him, put his dead body in a sack and throw into the Odaw river.

The Prosecution told the court that the complainant was taken hostage from 10:00 hours until 17:00 hours before he was released upon persistent pleading with the accused.

She said a complaint was lodged leading to the arrest of Imoro, Seidu, and Bala. In the process of the arrest, a search conducted in the kiosk of Imoro revealed the complainant's snatched mobile phone, one car tape, one decoder machine, one machete, one play game and an amount of GH¢136.00.

On March 22, around Mid-Day the Police had information that Bala was hiding at Avenor. The Police proceeded to effect his arrest. In the process, he put up a fierce resistance and violently struggled with the Police, but the Police managed to arrest him.

According to the prosecution, his close relatives also became agitated over his arrest, mobilized to attack the arresting officers by throwing stones which damaged the body and windscreen of the Police vehicle of which the cost of damage is yet to be ascertained.