JB Danquah Murder Case Taken Over By AG's Representative

The Police have prayed an Accra District Court to grant them a short adjournment to enable the representative of the Attorney General take over prosecution of the two suspects involved in the murder of Member of Parliament for Abuakwa North, J. B. Danquah-Adu.

This is to set the stage for the commencement of the committal proceedings at the District court.

The court presided over by Ms Arit Nsemoh was informed by Detective Chief Inspector Simon Apiorsornu that he had been given instructions to take a short adjournment to enable the representative of the Attorney General to appear in court at the next sitting.

Daniel Asiedu aka Sexy Dondon, one of the suspects in the matter held on to his black Bible although he had been handcuffed together with his alleged accomplice Vincent Bosso aka Junior Agogo.

J. B. Danquah-Adu was murdered in his apartment at Shiashie in 2016.

Two suspects, Daniel Asiedu and Vincent Bosso, were subsequently arrested, and charged with the murder. Their pleas have not been taken and they have been remanded into Prison custody by the District Court to reappear on April 26.

The facts of the case, as presented by DSP Amegah, were that the deceased MP lived with his family in a one-storey house at Shiashie, near East Legon, a suburb of Accra, whilst Asiedu and Bosso lived at Agbogbloshie, also in Accra.

About 2340 hours on February 8, 2016, the MP arrived home in his private car driven by his driver.

The driver handed over the ignition keys of the car to Danquah-Adu and left for his house, after which the MP retired to his bedroom located on the first floor of the house.

At about 0100 hours on the same night, Asiedu and Bosso, armed with a catapult, a cutter and a knife went to the legislator's house.

Bosso is said to have assisted Asiedu to enter the house by scaling the fence wall on the blind side of a security man who was fast asleep.

On entering the house, Asiedu picked a ladder, climbed onto a porch on the top floor, and entered the MP's bedroom through a window, whilst Mr. Danquah-Adu was sleeping.

Whilst Asiedu was searching the room, the MP woke up and held him.

There ensued a struggle, during which Asiedu stabbed the MP in the right chest above the breast.

The MP consequently held the knife, and Asiedu pulled it through the MP's hand, leaving a deep cut in his palm.

The legislator, who bled profusely, fell by his bed, after which Asiedu stabbed him several times on his right chest and neck.

On realizing that the MP was dying, Asiedu left the room and took the MP's three iPhone smartphones.

Meanwhile, the struggle between the MP and Asiedu had drawn the attention of the security man in the house, who alerted other security men in the neighbourhood.

Having been alerted of an impending danger, Bosso took to his heels, leaving Asiedu behind.

However, Asiedu managed to descend from the top of the house, jumped over the electric fence walls of the house into an adjoining house, and escaped.