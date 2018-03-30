Tax Education Campaign Ends In Chereponi District

By Caesar Abagali, GNA,

Chereponi, March 29, GNA - The Chereponi district directorate of the National Commission on Civic Education (NCCE) has ended the second phase of the tax compliance education campaign in the district with a call on the citizenry to honour tax obligations.

Mr Mohammed Saani, the Chereponi District Director of the NCCE who briefed the Ghana News Agency (GNA) after the tax compliance education said the people had demonstrated commitment to pay taxes for improved basic amenities.

He said the NCCE reached out to more than 20 communities including; new settlements during the second phase of the exercise where the citizenry were educated on the importance of tax payment and expressed hope that the country's tax net would increase due to the massive tax education.

Mr Saani said the NCCE also reached out to all petty traders in the district and explained to the them the essence of tax payment and appealed for commitment in paying tax, which would be used to develop their district including; construction of roads and building other basic infrastructure.

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) is funding the NCCE for a nationwide campaign on tax compliance with the main objective of helping to increase national revenue through tax collection.

This according to the NCCE will be attained through sensitising the citizenry to accept tax payment as a civic duty and a constitutional obligation.