Disaster Victims In Upper West Akim Get Support

The Upper West Akim District Assembly has presented building materials to victims of a heavy rainstorm at Kwamegyesi.

The items include, roofing sheets, galvanized pipes and cement at a cost of Gh¢3,000.00.

Over 30 people were displaced as a result of the rainstorm at Adetim, Kwamegyesi, Animkwaa and Kwakufio.

Mr Eugene Sackey, the District Chief Executive (DCE) for Upper West Akim, speaking to the media after the presentation, said many homes were destroyed, although no casualty was recorded.

He said as part of measures to forestall future occurrences, people had been advised to cut down all long coconut trees and other trees closer to their houses.

He assured the people that the roads in the area would be reshaped to make them motorable to enable them to transport their farm produce to the market.

A victim of the disaster, Awudu Fatau from the Kwakufio village, expressed profound gratitude to the assembly for the kind gesture extended to them.

