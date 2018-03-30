'Apoo Festival' Receives Support From MTN

MTN Ghana, a leading telecommunication Company on Wednesday, presented GH¢5,000.00 in support of this year's 'Apoo festival', being celebrated by the Chiefs and People of Techiman in the Brong-Ahafo Region.

In addition, the company donated assorted drinks, and GH¢500.00 airtime to the Techiman Traditional Council, as it prepared to hold the month-long festival scheduled for March 31 to April 29, in the Techiman Municipality.

Mr Mingle Nii Adotey, the Acting General Manager, MTN Northern Ghana, said the presentation was to demonstrate the company's commitment to cherishing and promoting Ghana's diverse cultural heritages.

'MTN deems it a pleasure to always partner traditional authorities to promote their enriching cultural values and legacies and it is much alive to its commitment to supporting our rich African tradition and culture', he said.

Mr Adotey pledged the company's determination to provide qualitative network and other mobile phone services to customers by developing products to meet their needs and satisfaction.

He assured MTN Ghana would also continue to adhere to its corporate social responsibility programmes and support community development through the MTN Ghana Foundation.

Mr Stephen Asare, the Mobile Money Manager of MTN, Northern Ghana, advised customers to be wary of fraudsters, and keep in secret their mobile wallet PIN numbers.

He said the company was engaging the police to clamp down on the fraudsters, and admonished customers who received wrong money transfers on their wallet to report to the company to retrieve such transfers.

Nana owusu Antwi Bosiako the second, the Dabehene of the Techiman Traditional Council, on behalf of Oseadeeyo Akumfi Ameyaw IV, the President of the Council thanked the management of the company for the support.

The theme for this year's 'Apoo festival' is 'promoting a culture of tolerance, a key to sustainability and development in a democratic state'.

Celebrated annually, the festival is a period when the chiefs and people of Techiman, home, abroad and elsewhere visit home, gather together to deepen the bond of unity among families and also promote their cultural values and heritage as well.