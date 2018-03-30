Redeem Financial Commitments For Stronger Ties

Rabat (Morocco), March 29, GNA - The Secretary General of the Atlantic Federation of African Press Agencies (FAAPA), has charged defaulting members of the Federation to redeem their financial commitments for it deliver it obligations without hindrance.

According to Mr. Mohamed Anis, only ten of the 28 members of the Federation were contributing to the budget of the Federation, thereby hampering the smooth operations of FAAPA, which had since its inception in 2014 created a professional platform for news agencies to among others, exchange experiences and products for their mutual benefits.

He was speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Rabat on the sidelines of a two-day training workshop for 21 community managers drawn from Western and Northern African and European News Agencies.

The workshop organized by the Alliance of Mediterranean News Agencies (AMAN) and facilitated by the Moroccan News Agency, was sponsored by FAAPA with the aim to facilitate the modernization of these News Agencies to meet the changing demands of the media landscape in relation to globalization and multi-media.

Participating countries of the seminar which was on the theme, 'The Role and Function of the community manager in a modern news agency', included Ghana, Algeria, Morocco, Cote D'Ivoire, Liberia, Spain, Albania, Egypt, Cyprus, Tunisia and Nigeria.

Some of the topics treated were 'building a community, 'managing, growing and scaling your community,' 'increasing its sense of identity' and 'keys to efficient reporting and performance monitoring.'

Mr Anis pointed out that the promotion of cooperation and exchange of professional experiences among news agencies would significantly ensure the free flow of information between them to further strengthen their organisations for enhanced performance.

He said last year, computer scientists drawn from the various news agencies were trained in October and that plans were underway to organize a seminar for Editors in Chief, but could not tell the exact date of the programme.

The Secretary General also underscored the importance of continued professional training to the growth of news agencies in the face of 'these challenging times' and urged all News Agencies that fall within the FAAPA to join the Federation for their common interest.

He noted that the Federation could achieve more if members religiously contributed to its budget adding that the future of news agencies was bright and that more should be invested into training and infrastructure.