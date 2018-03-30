Nandom Commends President Akufo-Addo

The Nandom Youth Network for Development (NYNFD) has commended President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo for the rapid development the Nandom community had experienced within the short period in office.

The Nandom Youth also commended Mr Ambrose Derry, Member of Parliament for Nandom, for his leadership quality, which has attracted developments to their Communities just within 14 months.

Mr Julius St Baayel, NYNFD National President from the Upper West Region said, Nandom has had leaders in the past who tried to do their bit, but the coming into office of this pair only for fourteen months ago had proven to them that their hitherto woefully under developed area was that of dysfunction leadership.

He stated that, it is against the background that the youth of Nandom are proud and wish to show appreciation to the President Akufo Addo and Mr Derry for bringing development to the people.

Mr Baayel said, under the current government, the Nandom urban roads and the Nadowli-Lawra-Hamile road project, commissioned in 2007 and 2017 respectively, had started.

The rural electrification project which started in 2003 slowed down since 2008 but had been restarted since January 2017 and hopefully would be expanded to cover 48 more communities, work is progressing in earnest, the people of Nandom are excited about this, he said.

He further stated that the one village one dam project for Nandom had been approved and work is expected to commence soon, the shea butter factory had also been approved under the one district one factory policy for Nandom.

More boreholes had been drilled in 35 different communities across the constituency since January 2017. The MP had also sponsored the end cervical cancer-screening project at various locations in the constituency.

He indicated that during the last farming season in 2017, the government provided compound fertilizer to all Ghanaian farmers at a subsidized price of GHc57.50 which was less than 50 per cent of the price in 2016 but the MP further subsidized the price in Nandom to GHc53.00 per bag.

Mr Derry has provided ten grinding mills to ten communities in Nandom so far, sixty pieces of desktop computers were supplied to various educational institutions within the constituency, he said.

Mr Baayel said under employment, they were excited to note that close to 200 young people of the Nandom constituency had been employed through the initiative of the MP since coming into power in 2017.

'We the youth of Nandom feel vindicated in the choice we collectively made on December 7th 2016 by these developments we are witnessing, the signs were clearly visible to us whiles he was even in opposition and we took the bold decision which we have every reason to be proud off,' he said.