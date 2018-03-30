MMDCEs Tasked To Take Audit Reports Seriously

Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, Volta Regional Minister has asked Municipal and District Chief Executives (MDCEs) to consider audit reports and work towards improving shortcomings exposed in the reports.

He said there were 'some money issues' in the 2017 audit report on Assemblies in the Region and charged the Chief Executives to be 'faithful' in fund management and resource utilization to ensure effective implementation of government's policies.

Dr Letsa who was speaking at the signing of the 2018 Performance Contract between MDCEs and Coordinating Directors in the Region in Ho, said all instances of resource misappropriation would soon be addressed by the law and asked the Assemblies to live above reproach.

He said Chief Executives carried Government's agenda, and called on staff of the Assemblies to offer them the maximum support and co-operation for development.

Mr Felix Chaahaah, Regional Coordinating Director called for a collective ownership of the performance agreements, and said staff of the various Assemblies must be 'mobilized, empowered, and motivated' to help achieve set targets.

Under the performance contract, the Assemblies are expected to implement 100 per cent of recommendations detailed in Internal Audit Reports and Auditor General's Management letters, and also increase Internally Generated Funds by a ten per cent minimum by the end of the year.

The Assemblies were also tasked to realize 90 per cent of expenditure covered activities in their approved Action Plans for the year.

Other requirements include at least 80 per cent achievement of set targets in roads, buildings, and land use programmes, while maintaining well managed work environments, as well as a ten per cent increment in household toilets by the end of 2018.

MMDAs are also mandated to ensure the cleanliness of their central business districts, and a transition from subsistence to commercial agriculture in the farming communities.

Mr Kudjo Attah, Chief Executive for the North Dayi District Assembly and Dean of the MDCEs assured that agreements in the contract would be met.

Mr David Kanyi, Coordinating Director for the Ketu South District Assembly, asked stakeholders in the Assemblies to 'cultivate positive relationships' to drive the developmental agenda.