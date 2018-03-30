Chiefs In Tatale-Sangule Give DCE Ultimatum To Resolve Conflict

Four days after a peaceful resolution of a conflict between Obore Gariba Yankosor II, Paramount Chief of Tatale, his sub-chiefs and Mr Thomas Mbomba, District Chief Executive of the area, tension has resumed in the highest form.

A statement signed by the Obore Gariba Yankosor II,Paramount Chief and some sub-chiefs and copied to the Ghana News Agency on Thursday accused the DCE of peddling falsehood that he had to pay heavy sums of money to the chiefs before the resolution of their differences at the Gbewaa Palace of the Dagbon Regent.

They have also given him an ultimatum to substantiate his allegations or face the wrath of the chiefs and people of the area.

'It must be borne in mind and put on record that, chiefs like us espouse integrity and credibility and can't afford to lose this very hard- earned and won reputation for any political advantage. We clearly want to put everything on record that the alleged monetary inducement said to have been given us by the District Chief Executive is totally false and part of his political fallacies.'

On March 6, this year, the Paramount Chief and his sub-chiefs boycotted this year's independence day celebration accusing the DCE of demonstrating gross disrespect to them by declining to meet them on the development of the district.

They also accused him of refusing to live in Tatale since he was appointed last year, a situation that was retarding the orderly growth of the area.

Consequently, the DCE made a special appeal to Kampakuya-Naa Andani Yakubu Abdulai, Regent of Dagbon to intervene on his behalf.

The situation compelled the two factions to his palace earlier this week for peaceful settlement only for them to receive some information claiming the DCE told his friends that he had to release huge sums of money before the peaceful settlement.

The statement said the DCE after the settlement gave them GHC1, 000 for transport, which they initially declined to take, but later took it after several appeals from some NPP members who attended the meeting.

Apart from that, the statement said the DCE also volunteered to buy four vehicle tyres for the Paramount Chief for them to carry other chiefs for their rounds and for him to peddle other lies was disappointing.

'By the above specifications and clarity, we want to underscore the need to call on this failing and failed District Chief Executive to order not to end up incurring our further wrath. Also, we challenge him on this day to come out to clear the polluted air or else have us invoke spiritual curses from the gods of our land where we believe the truth can be revealed.

'Let the accused vindicate himself as the chiefs collectively won't sit down to allow this insanity from a leader who touts himself as working to keep the government deliver on its mandate and promises. Tatale Sanguli District is not an island and can't be compromised with any weak leadership.

Therefore, we call on government and all other stakeholders to find a more effective, proficient and competent leader to help this new district propel to higher heights. We will advise ourselves if this spree of denting our reputation as chiefs from the District Chief Executive continues.'