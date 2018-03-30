Assemblies Should Commit More Resources Into Development

Municipal and District Chief Executives (MDCEs) have been urged to allocate and commit more resources to meet the infrastructural needs of local communities.

This would improve on the socio-economic living condition of the people, Mr Kwaku Asomah-Cheremeh, the Brong Ahafo Regional Minister said at the signing of a Performance Contract Agreement in Sunyani on Tuesday.

It was attended by the various MMDCEs and their Municipal and District Coordinating Directors in the Brong-Ahafo Region.

The Performance Contract Agreement was introduced by the Local Government Service in 2015 and aimed at improving performance standards of the various assemblies.

Mr Asomah-Cheremeh said the Local Government Service had developed a comprehensive Performance Management Systems (PMS) to assess the performance of the Assemblies based on Service Delivery Standards (SDS).

According to him, information showed that many of the Assemblies in the Region performed poorly in the assessment.

Mr Asomah-Cheremeh said the Assemblies could address the development needs of local communities if they adopted innovative ways of revenue mobilization to enhance their Internally Generated Fund (IGF).

He said it was the responsibility of the Assemblies to create jobs and economically viable opportunities for the teeming unemployed youth.

Mr Asomah-Cheremeh told the MDCEs that they represented the government at the local level and it was their mandate to push forward and implement the developmental agenda of the central government.

He appealed to the MDCEs and the Coordinating Directors to make judicious use of their financial resources to advance the cause of the assemblies and development as well.