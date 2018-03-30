Government Announces SHS Fees Slashed By Half

Government has announced a fifty percent reduction in school fees for final year Senior High School (SHS) students across the country for the third term.

The move is to make the students to have peaceful mind to study in order to pass the forthcoming West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) scheduled for June 1, 2018.

A letter dated March 29, 2018 and signed by the Director General of the Ghana Education Service (GES), Professor Kwasi Opoku-Amankwa to all Regional Directors and sighted by the DAILY GUIDE indicates that the students will pay only half of the school fees for the 14 weeks they will spend on campus when school resume April 16, 2018.

“It has also been noted that final year students will write their final paper for the WASSCE on the June 1, 2018. This means final year students will be in school for the 3rd term from April 16 to June 1, 2018, which also interprets into seven (7) weeks. The implication is that final year students will be in school for exactly half of the normal term.

“It is therefore directed that final year students should pay one half or fifty percent of the fees of students for the third term,” according to the letter.

He, therefore directed all regional directors to comply with the latest decision.