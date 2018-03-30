NDC Has Been ’Emboldened’ By Anyidoho’s Arrest

The National Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Kofi Adams has indicated the resolve of his party to continue its critique of the Akufo-Addo government following the arrest of its Deputy General Secretary of Koku Anyidoho.

Mr Anyidoho was arrested for comments he made in his criticism of the ratification of the controversial defence cooperation agreement between Ghana and the US, which were deemed treasonable.

In an interview on Accra-based Happy FM, he warned of the overthrow of President Nana Akufo-Addo due to the ratification of the deal, stating that the overthrow will be in the form of a “civilian coup d'etat”.

Speaking after Mr. Anyidoho finalised processes for his bail, Mr. Adams said the NDC had only grown bolder by the treatment of its Deputy General Secretary.

“We in the NDC will not stop speaking about the wrongs that this government and President Nana Akufo-Addo and his VicePresident Dr. Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia are visiting on this country and continue to visit on the country.”

“Indeed were even more emboldened to continue to raise the wrongs and we are going to continue to doing this. We will fight and speak against this occupation of foreign forces in our land. We will make sure the sovereignty of Ghana is protected,” he said.