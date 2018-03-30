Conference On Moving Ghana Beyond Aid

The Finance Ministry, African Center for Economic Transformation (ACET), and International Monetary Fund (IMF) will jointly organise a conference from April 4 - 5, in Accra.

It will be on the theme, “Moving Beyond Aid: Domestic Revenue Mobilization for G-20 Compact with Africa (CWA) countries”,

The two-day conference will bring together senior government officials, representatives of revenue agencies from eight countries in the sub-region namely, Benin, Côte d’Ivoire, Egypt, Ghana, Guinea, Rwanda, Senegal, and Tunisia.

Development partners, experts and representatives of civil society will also be in attendance.

The conference will provide Compact with Africa (CWA) countries a common platform for knowledge sharing and peer-to-peer learning on revenue mobilization.

It will also explore ways to overcome aid dependence, ease financing constraints, and enhance growth prospects - all key elements to achieve prosperity without jeopardizing debt sustainability.

The conference will also help CWA countries deal with institutional and political constraints in revenue mobilization, improving tax compliance, and alleviating base erosion and profit shifting by multinational companies.

It will focus on common domestic revenue mobilization (DRM) challenges and propose short and medium-term growth-friendly revenue-enhancing solutions.

The CWA was initiated by the German Presidency in the Finance Track, endorsed by the G-20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors in Baden-Baden in March 2017, to promote private investment in Africa, including in infrastructure.

The CWA initiative aims to attract private investment to the CWA countries by ensuring macroeconomic stability, investment-friendly tax systems to help maintain fiscal discipline while providing adequate financing for governments’ development needs.