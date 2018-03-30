Koku Anyidoho Home Now After 2 Nights At BNI

After spending two nights at the Bureau of National Investigations for comments described as unsavory and treasonable, Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress will enjoy some freedom, even if it is temporary.

Koku Anyidoho was released on bail Thursday afternoon with the charges of treason and causing panic still hanging around his neck.

He is expected to return to the Police CID on Tuesday, one of his lawyers Rockson Dafeamekpor told Joy News.

It is not clear what the bail conditions are and whether he will be hauled before court to answer for the charges leveled against him.

According to Dafeamekpor, the police still have the phones of Mr Anyidoho as they continue with investigations.

Director of Elections for the NDC Samuel Ofosu Ampofo told reporters stationed at the Police CID that Koku Anyidoho has been released on bail and was heading home.

Joy News' Joseph Ackah Blay who was stationed at the Oyarifa residence of Mr Anyidoho said the NDC Deputy General Secretary arrived in the company of some leaders of the party as well as police officers.

Anyidoho told Ackah Blay he was grateful for the support given him by the rank and file of the party whilst he was in custody of the CID and the BNI.

Background

The tough-talking NDC Deputy General Secretary was arrested in dramatic fashion Tuesday afternoon when he and other members of the First Ghana Patriotic were holding a press conference to outline plans for a demonstration on Wednesday.

He had, the day before granted an interview to an Accra based radio station in which he suggested president Nana Akufo-Addo will be overthrown, just like his father was.

“On January 13, 1972, a certain Col. Ignatius Kutu Acheampong led a movement that removed the Progress Party from power. Busia was the Prime Minister and Akufo-Addo’s father was a ceremonial president. Somebody should tell Nana Akufo-Addo that history has a very interesting way of repeating itself. There’ll be a civil revolt,” Mr Anyidoho said in an interview.

After refusing to be driven to the police CID which was some few meters away from the International Press Centre he, in the company of some NDC executives walked to the police CID.

He was whisked into the custody of CID just at the precincts of the Police HQ and was later charged.

Supporters of the NDC besieged the offices of the CID, took over the streets of the Police HQ, demanding the release of Mr Anyidoho.

The police in anger opened cannon water, tear gas on the demonstrators and subjected some supporters as well journalists to severe beating.

Joy News’ Latif Iddrisu became a casualty. He was kicked, slapped and hit with the butt of the gun in the line of duty.

The police managed to disperse the crowd but left the Deputy NDC General Secretary still in custody.

Anyidoho was later driven to the BNI to begin his first night as a treason suspect.

On Wednesday, there were several attempts by top NDC members to have the suspect released on bail.

After the mammoth demonstration against the Ghana-US Military cooperation agreement, the leading members of the NDC turned their attention to the isolated Deputy General Secretary who was still serving time as a treason suspect at the BNI.

The Ex-president John Mahama could only manage photographs with the suspect when he paid him a visit at the BNI.

Koku Anyidoho spent his second night at the custody of the BNI after all attempts to get him released on bail failed.

On Thursday the BNI and the CID had to send the suspect to court if they wanted to detain him for more than 48 hours.

By law, suspects can only be kept in police custody for only 48 hours after which the police must send the suspect to court.

After several discussions between the suspect, his lawyers and the CID officers, Anyidoho was finally released on bail.

It is not clear yet if and when he will be sent to court to face charges of treason and causing panic.