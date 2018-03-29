Akatsi-South District Set To Welcome The Re-Brand Of Vakpor ’98.

The tears of many indigenes of the Avenor land on the issue of a common festival seems to have come to a halt since The Akatsi-South District in the Volta Region is set to launch the much-anticipated festival of all time. “VAKPOR AVENOR” the supposed name for the festival literally means “COME AND SEE AVENOR”. Per the proposed name the festival is a humble call to everyone to come and see what the land is made up of. History has it that the then Akatsi District Assembly under the then District Chief Executive Hon. Victoria Nazzar Gidiglo celebrated this festival 20years ago themed “VAKPOR ‘98” where investors and tourists came to make business and explored the land.

Speaking to Mr. Eric Seyram Agbolosu who is the Chief Executive Officer for AIMERS AFRICA LTD; a known social enterprise Organization which specialized in Education Marketing, Youth Empowerment and Human Capital Development and the yearly organisers of the “Avenor Youth Empowerment summit”, he said ‘’This year’s edition is however a rebranded festival which will seek to perpetuate and improve on the gains made by the first edition. So basically VAKPOR AVENOR will be a yearly affair which will again seek to be a trade show and a cultural Heritage and Arts festival for the people of Avenor land.” Remising on the effects of the first edition, Eric Seyram said “the first one cannot be forgotten due to the greater influence it had on trade, local governance, agriculture, art and culture at that time.”

However this festival will be under the auspices of the Akatsi-South District Assembly and the Avenor Traditional Council where Aimers Africa Ltd will be the Implementing Agency to make this festival a success. Investors from all walks of life are invited to grasp this opportunity so as to start up something big in the area.

Many indigenes of Avenor have over the years been on the neck of opinion leaders and the newly instituted Traditional Council to call for a festival of such kind since the District which can boast of many Political and influential Ghanaians from the likes of the former speaker of Parliament Rt. Hon. Edward Doe Adjaho among many others has no festival to bring back indigenes from both far and near to reunite and fight a common goal.

From the citizens of Akatsi-South, this is a great call which everyone pledges support and cooperation to making it a successful festival and must stay to be celebrated every year to market Akatsi-South a District which has farming as their primarily venture and a land full of Velvet Tamarind “Atittoe” in the local language.

Voltanewsonline.com will follows up closely on the progress of the festival to give to the general public the regarding further planning and execution.