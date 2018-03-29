The Antagonistic Rev. Aful-Broni delivers a Palm Sunday Sermon on the Mount of University of Education, Winneba (UEW).

On Monday, a sermon that is on social media was shared with me featuring Father Aful-Broni. I refuse to call him “PROFESSOR”. Initially, I thought he was presenting at a professional conference. Ill-advisedly, he was in the UEW Catholic Church (a house of God) spewing out fabrications. I listened to the tape for about 20 minutes. These are my annotations:

Firstly, Palm Sunday is not the time and the Church is not the place to come and pep talk about a book he claimed he wrote forty years ago and had made 70 million old Cedis from sales over the years. A book he claims was being used all over the world, including the USA and Europe. I have always maintained that this priest is no academic. If he was, he will realize that no academic uses a book that was written forty years ago, unless, of course, the book is a classic one. In addition, even books that were written five to ten years ago, the authors revise such books because the field of most specialties is very dynamic. For a so called “professor” to mention a book that he wrote forty years ago without any updates or revision clearly confirms what I have been saying all along. Indeed, I chanced upon the book and my hunches were inveterate. The priest copied from others and planted into the so called book that he made reference to in Church on Sunday. I was conjecturing why he did not go further to codswallop the crab like locus of according his name to work prepared by others and his publication in predatory journals. Till date, he has not been able to repudiate any of these contentions. Unsurprisingly, his new side- kick (UEW Registrar) too has not been able to defend these publications.

Secondly, he recently visited the shrines in his village and also tried bribing the Cape Coast Chiefs and some NPP partisans to try and influence the courts in Cape Coast to transfer the case to Winneba, so that the corrupt High Court Judge in Winneba can rubber stamp their illegal maneuverings. Banally, the priest was guaranteed that come Monday, the courts in Cape Coast were going to move the case to Winneba. Such reassurance gave him the pluck to proclaim to the parishioners that the summonsed officers were not returning to the university again. Entertainingly enough, justice is dawdling and excruciating. Nonetheless, history tells me that, the truth always asphyxiates evil. What bewildered me is the solitary act of his endeavor to move the case from Cape Coast to Winneba. Be as it may, all his powers could not triumph on the Cape Coast Court and the case was heard on the Monday after his scandalous sermon on the “MOUNT”. Thank God, the Judge was fair-minded, straight, stuck to the legal issues before him, and could not be suborned like the Winneba High Court Judge. The RELIEFS sought by the UEW accused officers were granted, pending the hearing of the suit against UEW, Abakah and Aful-Broni. Unambiguously, Aful-Broni instantaneously ceases to become the Acting Vice Chancellor. All the decisions taken by the Abakah and Afful-Broni against the indicted officers HAVE been quashed until the final hearing. Any actions to the contrary will be considered as derision of court and will lead to their being jailed. A fine was also imposed on UEW, Abakah and Broni. The question is; who is going to pay the court fine? Your speculation is as precise as mine. It is UEW that will be stuck with paying the current charges and future charges when the law suit is won by the indicted officers. And I can promise you, it is going to run into millions of New Ghana Cedis. I am sure this will be a shock to those who were jeering in church and his zealous cliques who are nippy to engrave dispatches on Ghana web and Modern Ghana.

Thirdly, I am informed, the UEW lawyer is contemplating on an appeal to bring the case to Winneba. This is going to be a losing proposition. The question I am sure every encyclopedic person may be asking is WHY THE HIGH COURT IN WINNEBA? The law is very clear; a case can be heard in any jurisdiction in a region. However, if a particular judge realizes he or she has conflicts, a recommendation can be made to the Chief Justice to move the case to another court. Indeed, this is exactly what the Winneba judge should have done. He was compromised. Yet, because he was part of the cabal, he developed amnesia with regards to the rules of engagement. Everybody knows that the Winneba High Court is a bayou crawling with worms. I am sure even the Chief Justice knows that the Judge in that court is the most corrupt judge in the annals of the judiciary in Ghana. He was lucky the video of him collecting bribes in the Anas rendering of corrupts judges was not very clear. But for that, he would have been canned like a maggot. I think the people of Winneba deserve better.

Fourthly, in history, we have always had brownnosers and boot lickers. Hitler, Idi Amin, Eyadema, Mobutu, etc .all had people clapping for them. This is exactly what happed in Church on Sunday. Very soon, the same people applauding you will be the same people throwing stones against you. Same thing happened to Jesus Christ. I overheard the Priest saying he was a “Man of God”. Does a tiger go about saying I am a tiger? Rather, we are in reverence of a tiger because of its power. So, in life you do not swank about who you claim you are. Let your activities and manifestations lead people to call you a “Man of God”. People go into the priesthood for various reasons. He said he asked his father if he could become a priest and then his mother. That is what drove him to become a priest. Honestly, if Afull-Broni should ask his parents today if he made a good choice by becoming a priest, I am sure they will say “Son, your behavior is not like that of Jesus. You like the flesh of women and enjoy the fine worldly things that Jesus detested”. I overheard a church member saying “wow, the priest has grown lean and his head is hanging on his lean body. What this suggests to me is that, this Priest has not been sleeping at night. He is being tormented by his own internal scuffles. He is chock-full with loath against the VC, who in part aided him along his path to become a so called Professor. But in history, we have illustrations of those that are abetted and later on turn their backs on you.

Finally, UEW is a government institution. Religious establishments should NEVER have been allowed on the premises of a government supported university. I blame the individual who gave permission to only one sect of a religious faction to build a church on its grounds. The same opportunity should have been given to the Muslims, the Traditional believers, the Methodist, Anglican and the E.P etc. Moving forward, all religious sects should ask UEW to allow them to build a place of worship on campus. I have nothing against the Catholic Church. However, the current priest is discomfiture to all of you who still go and listen to him orate. He is the devil incarnate himself. The antagonistic-Christ! Rev. Aful-Broni does not have a smidgen of benevolent milk in his gamut.