Akufo-Addo Celebrates 74th Birthday

The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Thursday, March 29, celebrated his 74th birthday with family, friends and some members of the New Patriotic Party.

Vice President, Dr Mahamadu Bawumia and his wife, Samira, as well as former president, John Agyekum Kufuor, joined the president and his wife Rebecca, to celebrate the day.

Like many of his past birthdays, there was cake, food, laughter and of course music.

Below are some photos:

