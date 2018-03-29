The Kokou Anyidohos In Our Midst Ought To Be Ignored By Serious People In Ghana - For Our Nation Will Always Remain A Constitutional Democracy

It is most unfortunate that moderates in both our nation's biggest political parties, have sat down and watched helplessly for a situation to develop, in which extremist politicians in the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), and the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), have succeeded in creating needless tension in Ghana.

How can any deep thinking individual in Ghana take seriously, a daft call from a verbally-reckless politician, the verbose Kokuo Anyidoho (who like most extremist politicians clearly lives in a world of his own and talks a lot of nonsense), for sensible people who know better - the masses of the Ghanaian populace - to take to the streets to overthrow their democratically elected President Akufo-Addo's regime: selected by a majority of voters to govern Ghana for four years in the December 2016 elections?

The question is: Did most Ghanaians who heard it not simply laugh at the quixotic Mr. Anyidoho for thinking that Ghanaians would ever heed him? So why give his pure nonsense on stilts the oxygen of publicity - by arresting him and charging him with treason? That was not a very smart move at all - not by any stretch of the imagination. He should simply have been ignored - which is why the case against him must be dropped quickly.

Surely, the time has now come for moderates across the political spectrum to assert themselves and take full control of their respective parties once and for all - before their hotheaded colleagues send our nation over the precipice and destroy the relative peace and stability we enjoy? As for the rather curious notion that Ghana's military cooperation agreement with the U.S. will somehow diminish Ghana's sovereignty, the question there is: If it hasn't done so yet in the over 130 nations that the U.S. more or less has similar agreements with, why would it do so in Ghana's case?

Finally, we must not forget that a big earthquake is expected any time from now. How many shoddily-constructed buildings will be destroyed - and will we have trained search teams to look for survivors in collapsed buildings across Ghana? And, at a time when global warming is impacting Ghana so negatively, when - not if - the next natural disaster, such as an extreme-weather event, to hit Ghana comes along, and the resource-starved National Disaster .Management Organisation (NADMO), and our poorly-resourced security agencies have to appeal to the government to seek outside help to enable the nation cope better with the ramifications of that extreme-weather event, perhaps as a people, we will then be glad that a relationship already exists in the military sphere between our nation's military and that of the U.S., as they come to assist their Ghanaian counterparts to deal with the situation and offer relief to victims nationwide.

The authorities must drop the charge of treason against Kokou Anyidoho immediately and set him free. Politicians of his ilk ought to be ignored by serious-minded Ghanaians - for come what may our nation will always remain a constitutional democracy.