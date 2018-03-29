Central University Students partner NGO to mark Zebra Crossings for 3 Schools in Accra

Road accidents have become a national catastrophe Ghana as a country has been battling with over the years.

Statistics show that four people die daily on Ghanaian roads due to road accident. Estimates also show that Ghana loses a handsome amount of over 230 million dollars every year due to road accidents with more than 1600 deaths.

On 6th March, 2018 , The student body of Accra based Central University partnered with The Sangy Foundation ,a Non-Govermental Organization to mark Zebra Crossings for schools

The project spearheaded by Sarah Danquah Yeboah together with level 300 Professional Nursing Group 4 was set to promote the safety of vulnerable school children when crossing the road. The team marked zebra crossings across the streets at Holy Family Parish in Mateheko.

Mr Sulley Gbande a Nursing research lecturer at Central University commended the NGO and the students on the good work done. He said: " As an adora of life and safety I can only congratulate you and your entire group for your tireless efforts in trying to promote life and prevent injuries among pedestrian school children. Any effort by any group or individuals to introduce child safety campaign should be supported by all well meaning Ghanaian since it amount to planting a seed into Ghana's future. Reflecting on the road safety challenges Ghanaian students face, and seeing this project, I think we are making a head way to preserving the lives of Ghanian youth. I therefore wish to implore all road users to obey road traffic regulations in order to make the road safer for our children. Once again I congratulate the team that put this initiative to fruition."

The Sangy Foundation since its existence has embarked on several projects like renovating dilapidated schools in deprived areas, conducting free health screenings and many more.