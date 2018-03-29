Suncity Medical Outreach Takes Off At Kwatire Polyclinic

The much publicised free healthcare sponsored by Suncity Radio and Suncity Imperial Lodge, took off as scheduled, at the Kwatire

Polyclinic, near Odumase in the Sunyani West District of the Brong Ahafo region.

Addressing the clients before the start of the programme, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Suncity Radio, Mr Ransford Antwi, urged them to exercise restraint, while the Doctors worked around the clock to give them the needed treatment.

He gave the assurance that enough provisions have been made by his outfit, to make the programme successful.

Mr Antwi used the occasion to appeal to people living around the Kwatiri polyclinic, to have confidence in the facility and patronise it, instead of travelling long distances to Odumase and Sunyani for healthcare which could also be accessed at Kwatiri.

Doctors, James Boakye Fordjour (Obstetrician Gynaecologist at Brong Ahafo Regional Hospital), Frank Gyamfi (Surgical Specialist, Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, Kumasi), Benjamin Kyeremeh (Surgical Department, KwatiriPolyclinic and Dr Anvoh, (Acting Medical Superintendent) of the Kwatire Polyclinic and their supporting staff, were on hand to attend to the near 200 patients.

A cross section of the patients interviewed by Suncity Radio, expressed their appreciation to Mr Ransford, for his benevolence and wished him and all his collaborators God's bountiful blessings.

A 58-year-old man, Jude Boahen from Abesim, remarked: “I have suffered this hernia for the past 4years; due to my inability to raise Ghc

3,000 for treatment, so I thank God for Mr Antwi and his team, for this divine intervention.”

“I have been down with hernia for the past 20years, without cure due to lack of funds, so on hearing about the free medical care on Suncity

Radio, I followed up and here I come today, hoping to receive treatment. God bless these good people,” said 67-year-old Pomaa Ruth from Sunyani.

The programme ends on Sunday, April, 1st, 2018.