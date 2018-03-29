MTN To Thrill Patrons At Kwahu Easter

MTN Ghana, the leading Telecommunication services provider has donated items worth GH¢20,000 to the Kwahu Traditional Council in support of this year’s Kwahu Easter Festival.

The amount comprised of a cash donation of GH¢14,000, GH¢1,400 worth of airtime, assorted drink hampers worth GH¢4,500 and MTN souvenirs. An amount of GH¢ 5,000 cash, GH¢500 worth of airtime and a hamper were presented to Daasebre AkuamoahAgyapong II, Kwahuhene and President of Kwahu Traditional Council at Abene. The chiefs of Obo, Obomeng and Mpraeso were each presented with GH¢ 3,000 cash, GH¢300 worth of airtime and a drinkhamper.

In addition to the donation, MTN Ghana will support the organisation ofsocial activities that will make the celebrations a grand one. In partnership with Kasapa FM, MTN will organise a Street Carnival featuring Edem, Kidi, Kuami Eugene andKwawKese at Obomeng High Street. On Saturday the 31st of March, MTN in partnership with Agoo FM will organize a Fitness Health Walk starting from the foot of the mountain to NyarkoabaNyarko at Obo. On that same day, MTN will be driving the MTN Costume carnival starting from Mpraeso, Obomeng, Atibie and Abetifi.

To cater for the health needs of senior citizens during the celebration, MTN will also organise Health Screening for the aged at Obo durbar grounds on Saturday 31st March.

During the presentation to the traditional council, the Commercial Senior Manager for MTN South East Business District, Mr. David G. Boadi re-affirmed MTN’s commitment to supporting the festival. He said MTN will create more excitement by making its digital services available for customers to enjoy the benefits of the bold new digital world. “MTN will set up an experience center with WiFi Services to give our valued customers an experiential feel of the benefits of our internet and data services. MTN will carry out data activation throughout the festive period at vantage points.”

Mr Boadi said the data activities will enable the citizens and visitors to showcase the rich culture, tourism opportunities and activities of Kwahuman live from the various locations.

The Chiefs and traditional council members expressed their appreciation to MTN for the continuous support to the Kwahu Traditional Council.

