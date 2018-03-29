Dissolve The US Bases In Africa To Prevent More Ebola-Like Viruses

How many are US military bases in Africa? Why does the US government have bases throughout Africa? Above all, why do they like training African soldiers in the jungle?

For years, American military continuous expansion in Africa has gone largely unnoticed. American bases are all over Africa but hardly one reads about them in the media.

The fact that African leaders are lazy and incapable of utilizing their own resources, they fully depend on foreign aid which comes at a cost. Part of the cost is the clandestinely planting of bio-weapons to depopulate and destroy Africa.

Planting of bioweapons by the British and American militaries have been successful for decades and remain unchallenged because the affected African countries leaders wouldn’t like to lose the foreign aid support which often ends up in their pockets.

All the American presidents are aware of that. They avoid saying it to strengthen their relationships and also get whatever they are looking for in the continent.

It was only Donald Trump who couldn’t shut his mouth when he openly spoke about the corruption of African leaders and even referred the continent as ‘Shithole nations.’

"Indeed, the US staging areas, cooperative security locations, forward operating locations (FOLS), and other outposts, many of them involved in intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance activities and Special Operations missions have been built in Burkina Faso, Cameroon, the Central African Republic, Chad, Djibouti, Ethiopia, Gabon, Ghana, Kenya, Mali, Niger, Senegal, the Seychelles, Somalia, South Sudan, and Uganda.”

“A 2011 report by Lauren Ploch, an analyst in African affairs with the Congressional Research Service, also mentioned US military access to locations in Algeria, Botswana, Namibia, São Tomé and Príncipe, Sierra Leone, Tunisia, and Zambia.” – The New Nation reference: by Nick Turse

From 1951, there was a US military mission based in Liberia to assist in training the AFL. A Reserve Officers' Training Corps was established in 1956, with units at the University of Liberia in Monrovia and the Booker Washington Institute in Kakata.

Apart from historical facts, there are many records revealing the constellation of US presence in Africa.

Therefore, it will never have been a coincidence if Ebola occurs in Sierra Leone, Guinea and Liberia. It was the US military that planted the Ebola hemorrhage virus in the three West African countries, leading to the death of thousands of innocent victims.

Apart from Aids, Ebola, Burkitt's lymphoma, Kaposi's sarcoma, Lassa fever, and nodding disease bio-weapons in Africa, nobody knows how many bio-weapons African leaders want the British and American militaries to plant and kill Africans before they react.

If due to corruption they can't react the voices of the people that voted for them to be in power will be the same voice that will pull them down like what happened to Yahya Jammeh of Gambia.

Full article: https://secretsofaidsandebola.blogspot.be/2018/03/dissolve-us-bases-in-africa-to-prevent.html