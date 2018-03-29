BNI Director Sacked

The Director of the Bureau of National Investigations (BNI) has been sacked, Joy News has learnt.

William Akwasi Appiah was sacked Thursday in the heat of the arrest, detention and subsequent release on bail of the NDC Deputy General Secretary Koku Anyidoho, by the Police CID and officers of the BNI.

The reasons for the dismissal of Mr Appiah are unclear, even though it is believed to be related to Koku Anyidoho case.

National Security Minister Albert Kan Dapaah has been quoted as confirming the dismissal.

One Ambassador Rashid Seidu Inusah has been asked to take over as acting director of the BNI.

More soon

Story by Ghana|Myjoyonline.com