Omane Boamah Fires Akufo-Addo Over Jubilee House

Former Communications Minister, Dr. Omane Boamah, has criticised President Nana Akufo-Addo, after he renamed the seat of government Jubilee House.

The former Minister suggested the president should be naming the factories he promised in his ambitious industralisation plan christened 'one district, one factory'.

But he is rather re-naming the presidential palace, ditching the name, Flagstaff House, a colonial relic adopted by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration under President John Atta Mills.

The President has explained that Jubilee House is fitting because the presidential palace was built to mark Ghana's golden jubilee in 2007.

The former Minister suggested the President, who marked his 74th birthday Thursday, should focus on rolling out 216 factories his government promised.

The Akufo-Addo administration's industrialisation plan on paper only rivals that of Ghana's first president, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, who built at least 21 factories within nine years.

The government is yet to commission one factory after 14 months in power.

It launched its 'one district, one factory' in August 2017 at Ekumfi in the Central Region where a pineapple farm is expected to supply raw materials for the Ekumfi Fruits and Juices Company Limited.

The government has said it is important to prepare raw materials before the factory can take off after criticising the former NDC administration for establishing a sugar factory before a sugarcane farm.

The government has said it had okayed 192 business proposals for take-off.

But as at March 2018, there has been no factory. The government has also failed to meet its target of 51 factories by the end of 2017.

Dr. Omane Boamah who now works in the office of the former President, John Mahama, said factories begin with 'F' which also starts the word 'Failure'.