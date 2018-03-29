New Manager For Volta ECG

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) in the Volta Region has welcomed a new regional manager, Ing. Delali Oklu, to take over from the outgoing one, Ing. Joseph M. Forson.

This was disclosed during the presentation of awards to four special customers for their loyalty and dedication to ECG over the years, as part of activities to climax the company’s 50th anniversary celebration.

In a brief presentation, Ing. Forson tasked the new regional manager not to lower the standards set by the company in the region but rather look at ways to help improve upon them and venture into new challenges to keep the company as the best performing region in the country.

According to him, ECG has established an outstanding relationship with stakeholders in the region for the past 50 years to fulfill its mandate of providing quality, reliable and safe electricity services to support the economic growth and development of the country.

He bemoaned challenges such as obsolete equipment, outdated technology, use of manual business processes, lack of cost reflective tariffs, foreign exchange losses and the recent issue of paying for capacity charges to some independent power producers, which impose a heavy burden on their finances, thereby, threatening the entire power sector in the country.

The ECG, Ing. Forson stated, would continue to roll out new programmes like the smart prepayment metering expansion programme, introduction of electronic payment platforms and installation of Geographic Information System (GIS) in a bid to improve system reliability and enhance customer satisfaction in spite of its challenges.

Ing. Oklu thanked the outgoing regional manager for laying a solid foundation down for him to continue, and wished him success in his new place.

He, therefore, pledged to improve upon the good works in a bid to lead the company to a higher height.

Ing. Forson was presented with citations from the management and staff of the ECG in the Volta Region.

ECG's 50 years journey started in 1967 when the Electricity Division of the Public Works Department was transformed into the Electricity Corporation of Ghana (ECG) through a National Liberation Council Decree (NLCD) 125. The corporate evolution continued in February 1997 when ECG was incorporated as a limited liability company under the Companies Code, 1963 (Act 179). Fifty years down the line, the evolution still continues with the ongoing processes to introduce a private sector participant.