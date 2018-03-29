President Akufo-Addo Already On Track

Edmund Kyei, the First Vice Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Asokwa Constituency, has stated that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is on course to fulfilling promises he made to Ghanaians during the 2016 election campaign.

He said the President was taking bold steps to bring economic prosperity to Ghana and urged him not to be distracted by what he called 'opposition tantrums.'

“We all know what the President and his team are doing to bring Ghana back on track economically, and I know that by the time we enter into another election in 2020, all the good things he has done will be there to get him another term in office.”

Mr Kyei commended the Akufo-Addo administration for initiating criminal proceedings against corrupt former appointees of the NDC.

“They have wrecked the country's economy through their corrupt activities. President Akufo-Addo, during the 2016 electioneering campaign, promised to retrieve all stolen state cash. Although it is very early in the day, I must commend the president and his team over the prosecution of former COCOBOD boss, Dr Stephen Opuni for his handling of the board during the tenure of President Mahama.”

According to the Asokwa First Vice Chairman, “Nana Akufo-Addo’s promise of dealing with corruption is not mere political rhetoric,” adding “the President needs our support to be able to succeed in the fight against corruption.”

He urged members of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) to stop describing the prosecution of Dr Opuni as political witch-hunt.

According to him, the NPP administration doesn’t have any diabolic agenda against NDC members “so they should allow the law to work.”

“If Dr Opuni is innocent, the law courts would set him free so I don’t understand why the NDC members seem threatened over his prosecution, Mr Kyei added.