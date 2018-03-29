OmniBank Holds SME Clinic For Health Institutions

Some health institutions across the country have benefitted from the OmniBank’s SME Clinic in Accra.

The initiative is part of efforts by the SME focused bank to promote financial inclusion and sustainable growth of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), OmniBank.

The programme which was on the theme: ‘Financial Management for Health Institutions’ was also to build the capacity of healthcare providers in the area of bookkeeping, management skills and putting in place the right structures to attract capital.

It was also to talk about the industry’s best practices needed to propel its growth.

Deputy Head of Business at OmniBank, Kofi Nyansafo said the SME Clinic is to offer free business support, advisory, training, and networking opportunities for pharmaceutical companies in the country.

The plan, he stated is to teach them how to put in place proper structures to move from one generation to the other.

Mr Nyansafo said they also intend to give them working capital and fixed capital support to make them competitive in the market.

“We don’t see the pharmaceutical industry as a high-risk zone. The health sector is a place where there is consistent demand so they have ready market” he stated.

The Deputy Head of Business at OmniBank noted that companies put in place the right structures, they will attract capital.

Mr Nyansafo said ensuring prudent use of capital is part of their corporate social responsibility as a financial institution.

Some of the participants who spoke to Myjoyonline.com were grateful for the seminar and called for more of such training programmes to enable them to maximize profit.