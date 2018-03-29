New MD For GT Bank

Guaranty Trust Bank Ghana Limited has appointed Thomas Attah John as its new Managing Director effective Friday, March 16, 2018, following Bank of Ghana (BoG) approval.

He replaces Lekan Sanusi, who takes up a new post as Managing Director of Guaranty Trust Bank Uganda Limited.

Mr. John, an astute banker, is also a certified brewer and chemist with a combined work experience of over 14 years.

He holds a Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.) degree in Pure and Applied Chemistry from the University of Calabar, a Masters of Business Administration (MBA) from the Lagos Business School, Pan Atlantic University and a Certificate in Management Performance Measurement from Nanyang Technological University, Singapore.

He is currently pursuing a DBA programme at the Southern California University.

Mr John has worked in Guaranty Trust Bank Plc, Nigeria for over 13 years in several units of the bank.

He started his career with the bank from entry level and has risen through the ranks to top management position.

Mr. John steps into the shoes of Lekan Sanusi who has made GT Bank one of the safest, strongest and efficient banks in Ghana.

The bank, under Mr Sanusi, matured significantly.

From a position of GH¢21 million in profit before tax at the end of financial year 2011, Mr Sanusi gradually increased the bank's profits year-on-year to GH¢128 million at the end 2017, representing cumulative growth of over 509 percent.

Total assets size has also grown from a little over GH¢400 million at the end of 2011 to over GH¢1.8 billion the same period in 2017 at a year-on-year cumulative growth rate of 350 percent.

Commenting on the appointment of his successor, Mr. Sanusi expressed confidence and optimism in the performance of Mr John, saying, “I have known Thomas to be a smart-working professional, who would no doubt be a great asset to GTBank Ghana and good news to all stakeholders.”

“He is surely bringing a lot of zeal and commendable experience to continue from where I have left off and so I wish him success,” he added.

Mr Lekan Sanusi also seized the opportunity to express his gratitude to all stakeholders for making his tenure in Ghana a fruitful and successful one.