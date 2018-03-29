NPP Aspirants Warned Not To Campaign With The President’s Name

Members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) that are vying for regional executive positions have been asked to desist from using the name of President Nana Akufo-Addo to campaign.

According to the party, aspirants, who would be approved by the vetting committee would be assessed by the delegates based on their records and must therefore desist from using his name in their campaign.

A statement signed by Evans Nimako, acting Director of Research and Elections of the NPP, urged the aspirants to conduct “a campaign devoid of all attacks.”

“Any applicant whose actions are in contravention of the laid down rules and regulations set out by the National Steering Committee will be disqualified from the contest,” the statement said.

The ruling NPP closed nominations on March 23, 2018, which saw 404 prospective aspirants picking forms to contest for executive positions in all 10 regions across the country.

According to the statement, 55 aspirants picked forms in the Greater Accra Region, the highest in the country, followed by the Upper East Region, 52.

The Eastern Region recorded the lowest number of aspirants- 24.

Fifty aspirants picked forms in the Northern Region; Western Region, 43; Upper West, 42; Ashanti Region, 41; Volta Region, 33 and Central Region, 32.

“The highly contested position is the Regional Nasara where a total of 50 applicants bought forms with the least contested position being Regional Treasurer (33 aspirants).

The second highly patronized position is the Regional First Vice Chairperson on the national rating. Youth organizer and 2nd Vice Chairpersonship positions placed third on the ranking. The national organizer position had as many as 41 applicants picking application forms,” the statement pointed out.

It said only 40 prospective aspirants picked forms for the regional chairperson position, with the incumbent chairpersons of the Ashanti, Central, Eastern, Northern and Upper East, being challenged by some opponents.

The statement also indicated that the chairpersons of the Upper East and Western Regions are not seeking re-election while the Regional 1st Vice Chairpersons, who have been in acting positions in Western Region, Volta, Greater Accra, Brong Ahafo are also being challenged by their competitors.”

“As a party, we believe strongly that deepening internal democracy is the panacea of development since it allows for transparency and active participation of the rank and file of the party.

“The party, at this stage, congratulates the interested aspirants, who procured forms and urges them to show high level of commitment towards the party's supreme interest,” the statement said.

It said that the report of the vetting committees would be released not later than March 31, 2018.

By Gibril Abdul Razak