Shippers Tasked To Clear Cargo Within 7 Days

The Ghana Shippers Authority (GSA) has called on shippers to ensure that they clear goods as early as practicable at the ports to avoid compounding demurrage and rent.

Benonita Bismarck, Chief Executive of GSA, who gave the advice at an interaction with the media yesterday in Accra, said if shippers are able to clear their cargo generally within the first seven-day free period, they would not have to pay demurrage or rent charges.

“It has been a priority of the Authority to reduce the total amount of demurrage and rent payments through shipper education and sensitization. Shippers are therefore being sensitized on the need to avoid demurrage and rent,” she noted.

According to her, demurrage payments at the Tema and Takoradi Ports declined from $95 million in 2016 to $76 million last year.

“Unfortunately, rent payment at Tema and Takoradi ports increased from GH¢42.9 million in 2016 to GH¢48.1 million in 2017. There is the need to increase shipper education and sensitization.”

She said Ghana's maritime trade outlook for this year remains positive, adding that after a dip in trade volume in 2014, Ghana has been experiencing a steady growth to date.

“Without any major world economic disruptions, the year 2018 would experience another good growth in trade volume, especially for exports. We should expect growth in cargo throughput by at least 10 percent.”

Paperless system

Commenting on the paperless clearance system, she said apart from a few hitches, the system has been largely successful and embraced by key stakeholders, including shippers.

She added that a review committee has been established to appraise the system and make recommendations to ensure that it delivers full benefits to all stakeholders.

Tax stamp policy

She said since the launch of the policy in 2017, concerns have been raised by shippers and manufacturers which mainly focus on increased cost and inadequate education.

“The Ghana Revenue Authority has decided to absorb half of the cost of the tax stamps to be issued to the manufacturers and importers for the first 6 months of the programme. The Shippers Authority also stands ready to partner GRA in the sensitization and education of the trading public on the policy.”

Shipping agents

Sixty-nine shipping agents handled over 20.3 million metric tonnes of seaborne trade (import and export) through the Tema and Takoradi Ports last year.

High performers in the Liner Trade were Maersk Ghana Limited with 23.4 percent of the volume and MSCA Ghana Limited with 12.8 percent.

The leading shipping agents in the Break Bulk Trade were Maersk Ghana Limited with 21.4 percent and MSCA Ghana Limited with 16.3 percent.

In the Dry Bulk Trade, the high performers were Supermaritime Ghana Limited with 38 percent of the share and Hull Blyth Ghana Limited with 23.3 percent.

In the Liquid Bulk Trade, Inchcape Shipping Limited handled 41 percent of the volume while Oil and Marine Agencies (OMA) handled 33 percent.

By Samuel Boadi