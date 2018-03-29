Koku Anyidoho Faces Court Over Treasonous Comments

Detained National Democratic Congress (NDC) Deputy General Secretary, Koku Anyidoho, is likely to spend the weekend in the custody of the BNI.

This is according to a member of his legal team, Chris Ackumey, who told Citi News, there are indications to put Mr. Anyidoho before a magistrate court today, although the court is expected to refuse jurisdiction because of the level of the charge.

Koku Anyidoho has already spent two nights in the custody of the BNI after he was arrested at a press conference on Tuesday afternoon for making comments deemed treasonable.

Mr. Anyidoho in an interview in an interview on Accra-based Happy FM earlier this week said President Nana Akufo-Addo will be overthrown because of the ratification of the controversial defence cooperation agreement between Ghana and the US.

He said the overthrow will be in the form of a “civilian coup d'etat”.

“There will be a civilian coup d'état. There will be a social revolution. We [NDC] are starting it on Wednesday. The movement is starting on Wednesday. Nana Addo will have sleepless nights. He will suffer diarrhoea. He said he wanted to be President, but we will make sure he will be fed up on the seat,” he said.

Following his arrest, a search was conducted in his home supposedly for evidence of a planned coup.

He has since been charged with treason and has been denied bail.

Chris Ackumey believes the state is up to some mischief in the manner in which it is handling the case

“The magistrate court will decline jurisdiction because they cannot handle cases involving high treason. And they will use that as a basis to keep him for Easter but I pray it does not happen.”

Meanwhile, former President John Dramani Mahama and a former Chief of Staff, Julius Deborah, visited the Koku Anyidoho at the Headquarters of the Bureau for National Investigations (BNI) on Wednesday to solidarize with him.

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana

