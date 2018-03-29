Military, Police Clash In Tamale Under Probe

A three-member committee has been set up to investigate events leading to the clash between police and military personnel in the Tamale metropolis.

A fortnight ago, personnel from the two security agencies clashed, leading to the destruction of properties and some people sustaining various degrees of injury.

Information gathered by DAILY GUIDE indicates that one Constable Kwaku Duah of the Tamale Regional police headquarters was subjected to severe beatings by angry soldiers for reasons yet to be established.

Reports were that the assaulted constable could hardly walk and therefore, was accompanied by one Latif Sofo to the police headquarters to narrate his ordeal in the hands of rampaging soldiers.

According to the victim, he was on a motorbike from the regional headquarters to ADB Bank to withdraw money; and just as he was about entering the premises of the bank, four men in plain clothes – but later identified as military officers (with one holding G-3 rifle and the other armed with jungle stick) – hit him with the stick and in the process, fell from the motorbike to the ground where he was subjected to severe beatings.

A few hours later, Corporal Anthony Cobina of the visibility unit of the regional police command was rushed in with plastered head and bruises on both hands and reported being assaulted by the same military personnel while on duty at Agric junction, a suburb of Tamale.

The Northern Regional Minister, Salifu Sa-eed, has urged the commanders of both security agencies to take immediate steps to restrain their personnel and eschew acts that have the potential of undermining the security of the region.

At a meeting attended by regional commanders of both agencies, the Mayor of Tamale, the Regional Coordinating Director, Issahaku Alhassan and the Northern Regional Minister, the two commanders agreed in principle to restrain their men and allow for peace to reign, as they worked together to strengthen security in the region.

It is expected that a joint durbar will be organized soon to concretize the efforts at reaching a peaceful resolution of the impasse.

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale