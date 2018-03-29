If Jesus Was Crossed On The Kwahu Mountain, Would His Blood Keep Saving?

Would it not be be much appropriate to call your time and fun at Kwahu in this festive season as 'Merry Making', instead of branding it as 'Easter at Kwahu'?

Easter is a timely hilarious burst of celebration observed every year. Generational followers of Jesus Christ use this period as a Holy Season to remember the 'death and resurrection' of Christ who and that has bestowed eternal life called salvation onto all who believe in Him.

Jesus was nailed to a cross on the Calvary Mountain in Israel. 2018 years on till today, His blood still speaks, saves and forever will. Whenever I engage myself into deep thinking about how Easter is Celebrated in Ghana especially at Kwahu in the Eastern Region, I always ask myself "would the blood of Jesus still show mercy and keep saving if Jesus was crossed on the Kwahu Mountain "?

If the blood of Jesus dained and stained on the Kwahu Mountain, would His clean blood that speaks not be silenced by now with filth of sinful activities? Would His blood that save not be neutralised by the recurring sins committed during and at 'Kwahu Easter'?

Glory be unto God that the Salvation power in the blood of Jesus shan't ever neutralised. Isaiah 53:5 which reads " ... He was bruised for our iniquities ...". His bruises would really have masses to save at Kwahu every season if the hearts of the people were willing.

Please beware that it is very blaspheming and a great dishonor to Jesus when we pay our hearts and attention to concerts dubbed 'Easter at Kwahu' during a season like this. During these concerts, celebration and time at Kwahu, previous records set it straight on how people troop into the Kwahu area to engage in adulterous sex (commercial and mutual consent), alcoholism, riots, theft and other kind of sinful activities.

Easter at Kwahu? Oh no. Jesus is not even mentioned nor acknowledged on the stage or platform you set to celebrate your so called Easter.

Recently, the Police issued report that they were going to beef up security at Kwahu this Easter. Why? Obviously in response to the previous uncontrollable activities during past 'Easters'.

Is this overrated sinful merry the original reason for the Kwahus to specially celebrate Easter every year? No, they had a good purpose. They use Easter season as a time for distanced families both home and abroad to come together to plan for the well-being of their communities.

To the Kwahus, Easter was and is meant for home coming and community development. Why do you strangers and visitors then go there to abuse their intent with flirt?

Organisations, media houses, businesses, general public and you the individual, please stop grieving Jesus with the sinful environment you create and sponsor in this Easter season. Make Jesus not aggrieved by the fun and merry you have for He has an identity with Easter.

Today is the day of salvation. For tomorrow, you may not be. So please seek God while He may be found. Jesus says "Turn away from your sins for the Kingdom of God is near".

Call on Jesus now and you shall be saved. God bless you.

Evangelist Samoa Mensa.