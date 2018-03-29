Police To Deploy 10,000 Officers For Easter Festivities

The Ghana Police Service says over 10,000 police officers will be deployed across the country to ensure maximum security during this year's Easter festivities.

According to the Service, all regional commanders have been tasked to deploy officers to densely populated events.

Speaking to Citi News, Director-General of Public Affairs of the Ghana Police Service, ACP David Eklu, assured Ghanaians of an incident-free Easter season.

“This year, we are deploying not less than 10,000 police officers across the country to make sure that we give the necessary protection to people who will be celebrating the festival. One of the measures we have done is that all the police regional commanders have been directed to deploy in areas that will require a lot of people. For example, places where people will be holding conventions, Easter festivities, picnics and other activities,” he said.

A number of Ghanaians usually visit Kwahu in the Eastern Region to celebrate the Easter season due to the number of activities that are organized there, such as the Paragliding Festival.

According to ACP Eklu, a team from the Police headquarters in Accra will move to the area on Thursday to provide adequate security for people who will visit Kwahu to celebrate the Easter.

“…We are also deploying a specialized team from the headquarters to Kwahu because of the high interest in Easter celebrations there. Personnel from the specialized unit; SWAT, Formed Police Unit and the other units will be leaving Accra to that place. So we have a comprehensive arrangement to ensure maximum security during the Easter season,” the Police Public Affairs Director-General noted.