Sunyani Municipal NHIS Manager Call On Stakeholders To Make The Insurance More Attractive

The Sunyani Municipal Office of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) on Wednesday held stakeholders forum to discuss and find solutions to the nagging issues that continuously came up in the course of working under the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) and possible means to ensure effective delivery of service.

The forum was on the theme: Sustaining the NHIS-Our Collective Responsibility, Provided a unique opportunity for stakeholders to fashion out a common effective response to the challenges identified with the scheme.

Mr. Maxwell Mahama, the District Manager of the Scheme, told Sunyani based radio Ahomka 90.5FM,after the forum that the purpose of the forum is to ensure financial sustainability, increase public confidence of the scheme, increase coverage of the poor and vulnerable groups in society, as well as ensure accountability and efficiency in the operations of the scheme and to foster good relationship and address pertinent issues.

He said the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) is working hard to constantly improve on the service delivery and cut down operational cost.

According to Mr. Mahama, in 2017 despite all the challenges his outfit faced, they were able to achieved 101% in terms of membership registration,while 88% in the areas of premium mobilisation.

He called on service providers and NHIS subscribers who pay contributions and utilised the services to continuing working hard to help sustain the scheme.

Over 50 participants who attended the forum were sensitised on medicines that are included and covered under National Health Insurance scheme and among others issues.

Mr. Mahama said the NHIS had embraced reforms and is in the process of implementing key initiatives that would enhance the operations of the scheme to ensure efficiency.

He urged NHIS clients that, it is their right to report their challenges and concerns they faced at the health services to NHIS offices in the district's.

"The NHIS covers over 95% of ailments that are presented in Ghanaian health care facilities,so NHIS subscribers are entitled to a lots of health care services and called on stakeholders to make the insurance more attractive in the district" he added.

"We will continue to create enhanced communication channels with the stakeholders and subscribers to promote transparency in their operations" he stated.

The District Manager Mr. Mahama, expressed gratitude to stakeholders engagements through which key initiatives and policies had been realized, "Service providers should adhere to the rules and regulations of the scheme and desist from extortion of money from subscribers, "he added".

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Sunyani, Hon. Evelyn Kumi Richardson, who was the chairman for the event, said the perception within the public that the NHIS is collapsing, a situation which she said is not true," NHIS is working well and now the government had set up new initiatives where one can renewed his or her expired NHIS card at his or her comfort homes without going to join a queue at the office" she added.

Mr Emmanuel Obeng,the Principal Pharmacist at the Sunyani Regional Hospital in his presentation indicated that ,Food and Drugs Authority(FDA) together with the Ghana Police Service will soon device means to clump down on sales of illegal drugs in the municipality.

He said the youth in Sunyani Municipality have jump on illegal drugs such as Tramadol among others with rampant rapidity, therefore immediate measures should be employ to curtail it.

Mr.Obeng, therefore advised NHIS clients to get NHIS subscriber handbook which will help them to understand their rights and obligations as a subscriber.