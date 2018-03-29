Akufo-Addo’s Birthday: Flagstaff House Renamed Jubilee House

President Akufo-Addo has renamed the seat of government – Flagstaff House – to Jubilee House.

The change was announced to the Presidential press corps by the Communications director at the Presidency Eugene Arhin Thursday.

“The name of the seat of government is now Jubilee House,” Mr. Arhin noted in his communication.

The change of name coincides with President Akufo-Addo’s birthday which falls today Thursday March 29. Mr. Akufo-Addo turns 74 today winning power at age 72.

The Flagstaff House was reconstructed and inaugurated by the government of John Agyekum Kufuor with the name Golden Jubilee House in November 2008 when construction was about 70%–80% completed.

In January 2009, the incoming government of President Mills moved the office of the president back to Osu Castle and later changed the sign in front of the building back to its original name claiming that the previous government had not used a Legislative Instrument to effect the change as required by law.

The Mills government was in turn criticized that the name Flagstaff House which was given to the building by the British Gold Coast government glorifies Ghana’s Gold Coast past.

The seat of government was moved back to Flagstaff House in January 2013. The Mahama government that followed the late Mills maintained the name Flagstaff House.

The NPP, however, showed its discomfort with the name.

Below is an executive notice signed by President Akufo-Addo: