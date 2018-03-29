Dont Die Foolishly For The Politician- (They Don't Really Care)

In this part of the world, one can boldly say that politicians don’t really care about what you feel and what is in the best interest for you. If they did, things would have been much easier with you. The fact is that, a politician will never leave office without getting rich. What about you? Will you get rich? Will your life get improved? What will be your gain? Think about it before you go all out for the politician.

Recently a politician was arrested for making alleged treason comments and supporters besieged the police headquarters to show their support. Support like how? What are you expecting? Unfortunately some were shot in the process. This is not the first time somebody has been shot or hurt or even died in their line of support for a politician. Is your life worth sacrificing for the politician? Do they even know you? Do they care if you get hurt or die?

No they don’t care. That is the truth. They don’t care if you die in the process or not. The politician has a good speech writer who will write a nice speech condemning the incidence but you won’t even see him coming to your funeral. The best you will see (you won’t even see because you are dead) is that, the assembly man in the area will come and donate a few cedis to your family. But you are gone!!! You are gone with a lot of burden left behind.

Think about the people who love you, think about your family and close friends. Think about the trauma you will leave them to endure when you are incapable of doing anything or dead. The politician won’t be there for you. The politician won’t be there for your family and the politician definitely doesn’t care.

So next time they come to bus you to cause mayhem (they call it support), tell them to go for their family members and close friends. They are the ones who really care about them; if you get hurt or die in the process, you died a foolish death.

WRITER: HONOUR AGBEMOR-FLINT