Ghana Joins League Of Top Peaceful Nations

The Director of Communications for the United Nations Association of Ghana (UNAG), Dr Mark Nii Lamptety, has predicted that in less than five years Ghana will be among the most peaceful nations of the world.

Dr Lamptety's comment comes at a time when many Ghanaians believe that there is growing tension in the country.

But he said Ghana, which is the 43rd most peaceful country, will join the top 10 league of peaceful nations soon.

He made this observation during a public lecture under the theme, “Easter and its significance on Global Peace” at the Cape Coast University, organized by the Centre of Awareness (COA).

The first President for the Global Peace Mission, Dr. Samuel Atto Duncan, who was the main speaker for the lecture, which saw a packed hall after a massive float through Cape Coast township, called on world super powers to avoid instigating wars.

According to him, there are big countries supporting and sponsoring wars just to help them sell their guns.

He believes the amount of money used in peace mission assignments can be used to eradicate poverty in Africa.

The programme was to help sensitize people to maintain and uphold good practices that give them satisfaction in their conditions and circumstances.

Dr Duncan explained that the institution of the festival does not mean there will be war in the country, but to draw the attention of the citizenry to positive practices that will bring fulfillment to the nation.

According to him, the festival, which he described as an assignment given to him directly by God, is to help mankind live a life of fulfillment since man is the most important creation of God.

Dr Duncan, founder of COA, pointed out that for peace to prevail there must be love, truth and understanding among mankind.

He disclosed that COA is going to work closely but independently with leadership of the world on human-centered initiatives to achieve the feat.

He added that in view of that, peace clubs would be formed to move from country to country to carry out the mission.