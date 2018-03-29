Prostitution Is A Legitimate Business

The news story was captioned “SHS Students Solicit for [sic] Sex at Suhum Brothel” (Starrfmonline.com / Ghanaweb.com 3/17/18). As a news story, it was patently unremarkable in every sense of the word. To be certain, on first blush, I snorted at the caption and was only tempted to read it because of the widespread attention garnered by the Stormy Daniels Scandal, in which the President of the United States, Mr. Donald John Trump, has been accused of paying off a prostitute and a popular adult-film actor(ess) to hush up in the lead-up to the November 2016 US Presidential Election. The then-Candidate Trump was being swamped by widespread allegations of sexual assaults, harassments and affairs nearly every one of which the real estate and gambling casino mogul denied.

Indeed, even as I write, Ms. Daniels, whose birthname is Stephanie Clifford, is being threatened with a $ 20 million lawsuit, should she decide to let on any details about her months-long affair with Mr. Trump to the media. She had allegedly been paid the sum of $130,000 to zip up her lips. A cursory Google Search indicated that Ms. Daniels may be worth at least $ 5 million. I make this reference to underscore the fact that not only is the sex industry a lucrative business, it is also one of the most heavily patronized industries in the world. And, needless to say, it was patronized by the Who’s Who among the filthy rich and most powerful politicians in the world. Indeed, it was not for nothing that prostitution was once described as the most ancient or oldest profession in the world. This trade is instinctively primal, which means that it is as old and/or ancient as Nature itself.

In many an advanced industrialized Western nation, the sex trade draws in billions of dollars’ worth of revenue, both to the primary participants, themselves, as well as billions of dollars in tax revenue to states and governments. And so rather than whine and malign the industry on moral or even health grounds, the Ghana Government may do well to regulate and police the industry in order to make it safer and less hazardous. This, of course, would necessitate the legal and official registration of all “qualified” sex-trade workers and the establishment of rigidly enforced safety and hygiene standards. For instance, these sex workers could be required to seek frequent and regular checkups to ensure that they practice safe sex and are devoid of some of the most deadly of sexually transmitted diseases.

Specific areas of our cities could then be designated as “Red-Light Districts” and sites of tourist attraction; and the government could rake in millions of cedisin taxpayer revenue. But most of all, this industry could well facilitate a remarkable reduction in our skyrocketing unemployment rate. In the case of the Suhum brothel, I guess the problem is one of age and discipline. But even here, it is clearly a question of effective policing as a means of enhancing communal quality of life. On this score, law-enforcement officials and municipal and community leaders could hold discussions and come to an agreement vis-à-vis the designation of certain areas of the city as “Red-Light Districts” or Zones or whatever acceptable labels these leaders so decide.

This is what I clearly envisage to be the problem in Suhum, where I spent part of my first-grade education in the mid-1960s. merely whining and complaining about sex solicitation would not cut it, as New Yorkers are wont to say. As the maxim goes: “If you are blessed or even cursed with lemons, by all means, make lemonade out of your lot.”

*Visit my blog at: kwameokoampaahoofe.wordpress.com Ghanaffairs