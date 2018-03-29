Police Assault On Multimedia Journalist Condemned

Civil society groups have condemned the attack on a journalist of the Multimedia Group, Latif Iddris, in Accra on Tuesday evening.

Latif had gone to the Police Criminal Investigations Department (CID) headquarters to cover events that unfolded following the arrest of the Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Koku Anyidoho.

The journalist was assaulted by a group of police officers when he asked one of them for the technical name for the crowd control vehicle, to aid his reporting.

Amnesty International has condemned the assault.

Executive Director of the human rights organisation, Robert Amoafo, says there will soon be the establishment of an independent desk to address such cases.

Another group, Commonwealth Human Rights Initiative (CHRI), is calling for investigations into the attack on the Journalist.

“When such things happen [chaos] then it gives the impression that the police can do anything and get away because of the situation. Even in [chaos] situations like that, there is a process,” said Mina Mensah, Africa Regional Coordinator of CHRI.

Meanwhile, the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA) has joined calls for the police administration to immediately investigate the incident and bring to book officers who perpetrated what they describe as ‘violent crime’.

The Foundation, in a statement, urged the Ghanaian media and journalists to stand up against acts of violence against their colleagues.

Many have criticised the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) for remaining silent 48 hours after the incident.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com