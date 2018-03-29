Dutch Government Throws Support Behind Ghana Beyond Aid

Netherlands Ambassador to Ghana has lauded government’s effort and commitment to the Ghana Beyond Aid agenda.

Ron Strikker says the Dutch government is ready to support what he says is a vision of self-reliance.

“It coincides with our thinking because we have Aids for Trade program which coincides with the Ghana Beyond Aid programme by the government of Ghana,” he said.

“It is exactly something the Netherlands is proud to be part of and willing to support,” he adds.

The Dutch envoy made the comment during a tour of the Agriculture College in Kumasi which is currently revising its curriculum towards market-oriented agriculture training.

The revision of the curriculum is a Dutch program that started 2017 and will go on until 2021.

Mr Strikker was inspecting Dutch-Ghana projects on a tour in the Ashanti Region on Wednesday.

Mr. Strikker also visited local entrepreneurship training project, No Business as Usual (NBU), sponsored by the Netherlands.

He reiterated the need for such training to be done within the context of government’s Ghana Beyond Aid campaign.

Ghana Beyond Aid is President Akufo-Addo's grand vision to make Ghana attain the highest social and economic progress.

NBU, SOS collaboration

NBU is partnering SOS Children’s Village in Kumasi to train underprivileged persons in Asokore Mampong Municipality.

Project Coordinator, Esther Martey, says the unit is collaborating with financial institutions in the municipality to support trainees.

“We will also be giving them the skills to be employed. Our project is such that we look for partnerships in corporate organisations, civil society organisations so that they get the opportunity to in they get the opportunity to job shadow, to intern and start they own businesses.

“Apart from that, we are partnering with credit unions as well as a rural bank to help them with the start-up capital loans so that they can start their own businesses”.