TVET Voucher Project To Cover Volta Region

Volta Region has joined three other regions to enrol on the Ghana Technical and Vocational Education and Training Voucher Project (GTVP) to improve access of master craft persons and apprentices to formal training for the award of national proficiency certificate.

This followed the signing of contract between the Ho Technical University and partners from Germany for the University to enrol master craftsmen and apprentices for four-month formal training.

The project, under Ghanaian-German Financial Cooperation, co-financed by BMZ through KFW and the government of Ghana is being implemented by the Council for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (COTVET) with support from PLANCO, an international consulting firm.

About 8,000 master craftsmen and apprentices in the informal sector are expected to enrol nationwide for formal training in their trade area in the selected regions-Greater Accra, Ashanti, Northern and Volta.

Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, Volta Regional Minister at the contract signing and media launch ceremony, said the project was in line with government's agenda of building an 'industrialized nation with well-skilled technicians and artisans to man the wheels of industry'.

He said the project would provide critical middle level manpower for government's 'One District, One Factory' programme and offer vital skills for young people to be independent and create their own jobs.

Dr Letsa said Voltarians were noted to be skilled carpenters, masons, mechanics and electricians among others and was hopeful the project would make them more effective to expand and grow the local economy.

Mr Emmanuel Bekoe, GTVP Voucher Fund Manager, said the intervention was a free package for master craftsmen and apprentices and expressed the hope that it would help reduce youth unemployment.

Mr Divine Kpobee, Regional Coordinator, Ghana Skills Development Initiative, charged trade associations to take advantage of the opportunity and register their members to be certified.

Professor Emmanuel Sakyi, Interim Vice Chancellor, Ho Technical University, said the project was in line with government's agenda of 'Ghana beyond aid' and that the University was happy for the opportunity to work with master craftsmen and apprentices.

He said the University started a similar project in 2015 and said GTVP was an endorsement of the University's engagement with craft men in the informal sector and commended the partners for the commitment.