Ghana On High Technology Revolution Path

The Rector of Wa Polytechnic, Professor Emmanuel Owusu-Marfo, has advised government to be aggressive on its industrialisation agenda as Ghana is on the path of developing high technology equal to advanced nations.

He urged the government to develop robust policies and programmes directed at four key areas to create more job opportunities for mostly technical students being churned out from polytechnics and technical universities.

He therefore called on the state to inject more resources to boost the steel, chemical and agricultural industries as well as pump immense investments in the country's industrialisation bid to help in the application of knowledge and skills.

The Rector was speaking during the 2016 and 2017 graduation ceremony where 709 graduates from the two year groups received Higher National Diploma certificates from various fields.

The students graduated from four schools that included Business, Engineering, Applied Science and Technology as well as Applied Arts, Design and General Studies.

Professor Owusu-Marfo also advised the past students not to be discouraged because they have not gotten jobs yet, but to work hard to be of service to society and the nation as there were many good opportunities ahead.

'Show that Wa Polytechnic is a place to study because we have the teachers and the resources,' he said.