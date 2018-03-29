More Customers Receive Prizes In MTN Taking Over Promo

Ghana's largest telecommunication giant, MTN, has awarded four brand new Hyundai vehicles to the first set of winners in the 'MTN 4G Taking Over' promotion.

In all about 35 customers received various prizes in the promotion, five customers received GH¢5,000.00 each and five others also received GH¢2,000.00 each while six customers took GH¢1,000.00 each.

Two customers also won brand new iPhone 8 each, two customers also won Samsung S8 each, and another 11 customers also took home 4G Y5 handsets.

The MTN '4G Taking Over Promo' is a five-month promotion which started in December 2017 and is expected to end in April 2018, where a lucky customer would be awarded with a 2 bed-room house at Devtraco, Tema.

Mr Maxwell Arthur, Senior Specialist at the Consumer Segment of MTN said the promotion was to appreciate loyal MTN customers who use the 4G network.

He explained that winners were selected based on how often they use airtime to call, text, browse, as well as their constant MTN mobile money transactions.

Mr Arthur said the exercise was a usage-based promotion where customers accrue points based on all network usage.

'Whenever you spend a pesewa on voice, you get one point, whenever you spend a pesewa on data, you get two points, whenever you spend a pesewa on mobile money transactions based on the charge that MTN is going to charge you for commission, you get two points from that.

'So at the end of the month we do a ranking based on the highest point to the lowest point and the highest point earner of the month gets a car likewise the second, third and fourth positions.''

He added that the other high scoring customers are also rewarded with cash prizes of GH¢5000.00, GH¢2000.00, GH¢1000.00 and GH¢500.00 and other mobile gadgets such as Iphone 8, Samsung 8, 4G Huawei Y5 Handset.

'So at the end of every month we give 169 tangible prizes to customers. For airtime alone we give about over 200,000 customers airtime based on the ranking so at the end of every month we rank from the first to the next 270,00 customers based on the highest, so the first 270,00 customers are always rewarded during this promotion,'' he said.

Mr Miran Mustapha, who won a car, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency expressed gratitude to MTN for appreciating customers.