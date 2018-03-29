CIAMC Hosts 3rd Annual Breakfast Meeting With CEOs

The Chartered Institute of Administrators and Management Consultants (CIAMC) on Wednesday held its third Annual Breakfast Meeting with Chief Executive Officers (CEOS) in Accra.

The breakfast meeting is an annual platform for CEOs and Business Leaders within the public and private sector to discuss with peers and experts, the best practices in administration, management, leadership and governance for making the workplace, the country and the world a better place.

It is also a strategy to get employers to understand CIAMC programmes, recognise and appreciate CIAMC certificate holders, give preference to the institute certificate holders in advertisement for engagements, increase registration onto CIAMC programmes and membership and to enhance the CIAMC public image.

Mr Paul Hammond, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the CIAMC said its role could not be underestimated as Ghana was going through major transformations for the good of business and its people.

He said the role of good leadership and management in helping the country to achieve sustainable economic prosperity and growth could not be over-emphasized

Mr Hammond said job management was getting harder as the 21st century leadership and management included working in an environment of constant change and the increasing complexity of organisational structures.

He said there was the need for managers to deal with a tough economic climate and growing international competition and that new technologies, the knowledge economy and rise of social media, greater transparency, rising consumer demands and environmental resources concerns were the challenges that managers must negotiate to be successful.

Mr Hammond who is also the CEO of Greenfield Financial Services said strong leadership and management was a key factor in fostering innovation, unlocking the potential of the workforce and ensuring that organisations had the right strategies to drive productivity and growth.

'Poor leadership and management can erode business profits and untimely contribute to business failure,' he said.

Mr Rockson Kwesi Dogbegah, CEO of Berock Venture Limited and Chairman of the meeting said to attract investment and promote business and economic growth, a truly business friendly environment was essential and that institutional and governance quality were major factors that differentiated developed and developing countries.

He said Government and Corporate Executives played a critical and pivotal role in economic growth via institutional governance.

Mr Dogbegah said while government legislative framework must be simple and predictable to boost innovation and competitiveness, Corporate Executives must ensure that corporate governance environment was right to promote growth.

He said strong corporate governance involved the effective management of people, adding that, for any business, the people were the most important assets to its success and can also be its biggest challenge.

Mr Dogbegah said the recent financial crisis in the country, where commercial banks and microfinance institutions seen collapsing were link to weak corporate governance structures, both internally and at the regulatory level, adding, 'The Bank of Ghana identified owner-manager conflict, poor corporate governance and risk management practices as a major cause of their current challenges.'

Mr Samuel Mawusi Asafo, CEO of CIAMC said the meeting would help to create a permanent professional relationship between business leaders within the public and private sector which may be in a form of CEOs Professional Business Club.

He said the CIAMC will partner the business leaders in promoting and furthering the cause of high professionalism in the practice of administration and as a discipline to strengthen the furtherance professional behaviour among employees as a pre-requisite for higher productivity and business growth.

Dr Ivy Margret Amoakohene, Head of Department of Communications, University of Ghana took the participants through a presentation on Communication strategy.

She said the CIAMC recognised business networking as an effective marketing method for developing sales opportunities and contacts, based on referrals and introductions either face-to-face at meeting and gatherings or by other contacts.

The Mandate of the CIAMC is to conduct examination and other tests to assess the skills and knowledge of persons seeking to become members, issue certificates and practising licence persons passing such examinations and to meet the experience requirements and to provide for the use of designatory letters by persons granted professional membership of the institute at all levels. GNA

By Amadu Kamil Sanah/Emmanuel Donkor, GNA