East Gonja: Residents Receive Education On Tax Compliance

The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) in the East Gonja Municipality of the Northern Region has carried out an exercise to create awareness on tax compliance for all to pay tax for national development.

The month-long exercise, which formed part of the second phase of the nation-wide tax compliance sensitisation exercise, undertaken in collaboration with Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), was on the theme: 'Our Tax Our Future'.

It covered identifiable groups such as artisans, women groups, traders associations, opinion leaders, traditional authority, transport operators, faith based organisations, taxable entities, as well as dusk and dawn broadcasts using a mobile van.

Mr Sato Gariba, East Gonja Municipal Director of NCCE, who led staff of NCCE to undertake the exercise in the Municipality, sensitised the targeted groups on the need to pay taxes saying payment of taxes was a civic duty, which all must respect and declare their income honestly to the appropriate agencies.

Mr Gariba educated the groups on the various types of taxes and the mode of payment saying taxes helped the government to undertake development projects in communities advising all to honour their tax obligations to the state.

He advised business entities and individuals to register their businesses with GRA to ensure compliance with the country's tax laws as well as easy identification of their operations.

Business entities reached with the exercise in the Municipality expressed their readiness to pay tax but indicated that they had to travel to Tamale to pay their taxes because GRA did not have an office in the Municipality, a situation which presented additional cost to them.