Ghana Media Should Create Awareness On Agricultural Census

Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, Minister for Food and Agriculture, has appealed to the media to lead in the awareness creation campaign on the upcoming census of agriculture exercise in the country.

He said the media campaign was important in informing the public about the exercise and urging respondents to cooperate fully with the field officers by providing all the required information needed for the exercise, which is scheduled to commence on April 16, this year.

The Minister also urged chiefs, religious leaders and other opinion leaders in communities to assist in the publicity campaign for the exercise.

Dr. Akoto, made the appeal at the closing of a training workshop for Metropolitan, Municipal and District Directors of agriculture from the Ashanti region in Kumasi.

The nine-day workshop is aimed at equipping the trainees with the requisite knowledge and skills that will enable them to also train field personnel for the data collection exercise.

The Census of Agriculture is a collaborative effort by the Ghana Statistical Service and the Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MOFA), with financial support from the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO).

A total of GH¢ 54 million is expected to be used for the project and the national exercise will collect the latest information from households and institutions on the structure of agriculture in Ghana.

The last time such an exercise was conducted in Ghana was 1985.

Dr. Akoto said the information gathered after the census would be vital in rebasing the country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and would also provide statistics on agriculture for policy makers so as to be able to allocate resources effectively while addressing environmental issues at the community level.

He stressed the need for all stakeholders to take keen interest and play their respective roles effectively to ensure the collection of credible data on the country's agriculture to help accelerate national development.