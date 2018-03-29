Teacher Killed In Yendi

A 40 year old teacher Mr. Stephen Ebeli Asampa of Yendi Senior High school has been found dead near a high tension pole on the Yendi to Saboba road near Kuga a suburb of Yendi.

The Yendi Divisional Police Crime Officer DSP Addae Happy Michael who briefed the Ghana News Agency in Yendi about the death of the teacher, said on the 23rd March, 2018, the wife of the deceased Madam Vida Avidzidah who resides together with the deceased at Balogu a suburb of Yendi was accompanied by Mr. Godfred Amenya a teacher of Yendi Dagbon State Senior High School to the Police station.

He said they reported that the deceased left the house to school the previous day and had since not returned.

DSP Addae Happy said on 24th March 2018 at about 3pm one Imoro Ibrahim, the Assembly member for Kuga Electoral Area reported to the police in Yendi that a dead body has been found along the Yendi Saboba road near a high tension pole.

He said the police went and inspected the body and identified it to be that of Asampa with multiple cutlass wounds at the back of his neck and jaw with the left hand broken and the left eye removed with the body lying in a supine position.

He said the late Asampa was teaching English Literature in the school.

DSP Addae Happy said the body which was found to be in an the advanced stage of decomposition was photographed and later moved to the Tamale Teaching Hospital mortuary where it has been deposited for preservation and post mortem.

He said investigations were on going to track the killers of the deceased who hails from Vane near Amezofe in the Volta Region of Ghana.