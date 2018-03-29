Yendi College Of Health Sciences Welcome 255 Fresh Students

The Yendi College of Health Sciences has held its 11th Matriculation for 255 Matriculants at the College.

In the 2017/2018 academic year, a total number of 1,825 candidates applied to the College for admission but only 255 were admitted and indexed as qualified students for the various programmes.

Seventy-nine candidates were offered admission to do Diploma and Registered Mental Nursing (RMN), 50 candidates were offered admissions to do Diploma and 126 Registered Nurse Assistants Clinical (NAC), were offered admission to do Certificate in the 2017/2018 academic year.

In an address the Principal of the College Mr. Joseph Libakitib Gboglu indicated that the college had been doing well in terms of professional and academic performance.

He said in 2017 the first batch of Registered Mental Nursing (RMN) recorded 100 percent passes in the Licensing and Midwifery Council of Ghana and the second batch of Registered General Nursing (RGN) also recorded 89.1 percent passes.

He stated that the continuing students equally do well in academic exams and encouraged the matriculants to be disciplined so that they could achieve their dreams of becoming professionals.

He said the matriculation, on the theme: 'Discipline Key to Professional and Academic Excellence' was appropriate and reminded the Matriculants to study and become professional Nurses by channelling their energies to their books.

He urged them to manage their time properly by apportioning the amount of time they spent on their books, social media, religious activities among others in order to achieve academic and professional excellence.

Mr Gboglu appealed the Yendi Municipal Chief Assembly to assist the college with infrastructure, especially hostel facilities for students, lecture halls and Tutors' quarters to augment existing facilities for effective teaching and learning.

During solidarity speeches from dignitaries, Hajia Rabiata Mohammed, Nursing and Midwifery Council Zonal Coordinator for Northern Region, Nadam. Winifred Prsea Wondong Principal of Gushegu Nursing and Midwifery Training College and Madam Rubamatu Iddrisu, representative of Principal of Tamale Nursing and Midwifery Training College all advised the matriculants to be guided by their code of ethics.

The College started in 2007 with 99 students and now has 624 students.