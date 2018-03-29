Unilever Global CEO Meets Agric Minister

The visiting Global Chief Executive Officer of Unilever, Mr Paul Polman has held discussions with the Minister of Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto to explore areas of possible collaboration with government.

Briefing journalists after the meeting, Dr Akoto said the meeting with the Unilever executives was fruitful and that the areas of focus were agriculture and agro-processing, which Unilever has the experience to execute.

'They are coming with new ideas and a range of activities stretching from the Northern part of Ghana to the forest regions and the savannah of this country in terms of products we could produce, including Shea nut, and oil palm.

'Not only the agriculture aspect of it but also how it impacts on their manufacturing base and their manufacturing capacity,' he said.

Dr Akoto said as a government which has been championing a private sector-led growth, the government would create the conducive atmosphere suitable for both domestic and foreign investment.

'Therefore, Unilever being a major player globally and in Ghana is most welcome for exploration of areas for future collaboration.

'I am encouraged by the discussions on the areas that we could cooperate to increase and transform the agriculture economy and also the manufacturing sector of this country,' he added.

On his part, Mr Polman said he was impressed with the efficient programme that had been laid down for the country to get people out of poverty.

He said there was no question that agriculture held the key and was happy about the programme that government was putting together to help the smallholder farmers increase their productivity.

Mr Polman said he discussed with the minister the possibilities of Unilever expanding its presence and extending its footprint with its products, increasingly value-added products into Ghana and exporting these products.

He said it was the aim of Unilever to be part of accelerating the pace of development and to help grow the economy.

Mr Polman arrived in Ghana on Tuesday on a two- day duty tour.

While in Ghana, Mr. Polman is scheduled to also meet the Finance Minister, Mr Ken Ofori Atta to discuss Unilever's participation in investments in the agricultural sector and the general economy as a whole.

Mr Polman will also meet the management and staff of Unilever Ghana and some of its Non-Executive Directors.